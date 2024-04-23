Red Bull has launched season three of the Mind Set Win podcast, a show featuring interviews with athletes about the mental side of the game.

The first episode, available from today, 23 April, includes RB Leipzig footballer Xavi Simons and club mental performance coach, Dr Peter Schneider, talking about Simon’s fast rise in the game, and his mental preparation to play. In following episodes, released every Tuesday, new host and Sky Sports presenter Lisa Ramuschkat will speak to the likes of F1’s Liam Lawson, Australia’s BMX Olympic contender Saya Sakakibara, South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, Olympic gold medal winning triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt, and more.

There will be a second episode each week, on Thursdays, with York-Peter Klöppel, head of mental performance at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre, breaking down the key takeaways from each interview. All podcast episodes are available on YouTube as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Deezer.

Ramuschkat said: “The true power of a resilient mindset is something that has always been interesting to me from my days as a professional hockey player to now interviewing the world’s top athletes. So I couldn’t be more excited to go down this path with York and give listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the mindsets and tactics of some of the most successful stars.”

Klöppel added: “I’m delighted to be back for a new season, and I am particularly excited to roll out our new format alongside my new co-host, Lisa. The two-episode cluster promises to delve even deeper into the art of mental performance than ever before and break down how these tactics can be used in our everyday lives.”