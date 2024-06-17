ITV, Sky Sports Racing, and Virgin Media will air the 2024 Royal Ascot meet in the UK and Ireland.

ITV Racing continues as host broadcaster for the eighth year running, producing daily five-hour programmes from 18-22 June - which will be shown on both ITV and ITV4. This will be used for the world feed, which will be executively produced and enhanced by Ascot Racecourse and HBA Media to provide broadcasters with continuous coverage across the Royal Meeting when ITV goes to ad breaks.

In addition, Ascot has commissioned a 24-minute documentary, Queens Of The Turf, featuring Ascot-winning jockeys Hollie Doyle, Hayley Turner, Gay Kelleway and Laura Pearson. Produced by Filmnova and an all-female crew, the the short documentary is presented by ITV presenter Francesca Cumani and captures the former challenges lady jockeys encountered to the modern-day opportunities and female success within the sport. It will be available to international broadcasters, alongside the world feed.

International broadcasters will also be able to show The Golden Hour, a bespoke one-hour live show that focuses on the action and lifestyle content from the Gold Cup Day (20 June). It is presented by Tom Stanley and Michelle Yu and aims to show the event through an international lens.

Outside the UK and Ireland, NBC and Peacock will show the meet in the US; ESPN in South America; SportsMax in the Caribbean; SportsNet in Canada; Channel 9 and Racing.com in Australia; Sky Thoroughbred Central and Entain in both Australia and New Zealand; RAI in Italy; Setanta in the Baltics and Eurasia; Polsat in Poland; CYTA in Cyprus; WeDoTV in Germany, Switzerland and Austria; Silknet in Georgia; Viaplay in Scandinavia and the Netherlands; TransVision in Indonesia; NTV in Mongolia; Sony Pictures Network in the Indian subcontinent; Eurovision Sport across 20 markets; SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa; DMI and Al Kass in 19 countries across the MENA region; The Green Channel in Japan; BBC HD Maritime on Anuvu cruise ships; Sport24 on 11 airlines and 18 cruise lines; and Reuters to news outlets.

Henry Birtles, chief executive of HBA Media, said: “We are delighted to have extended our working relationship with Ascot Racecourse for a further four years (2024 – 2027) and are immensely proud of the distribution achieved for the Royal Meeting.

“Championed by HBA, the enhanced World Feed and the co-produced Golden Hour now befits the international audience and the commission of Queens of the Turf documentary ensures that Royal Ascot is the jewel in the racing calendar for their broadcast partners.

Felicity Barnard, commercial director and deputy chief executive at Ascot Racecourse, added: “It is fantastic to see the interest and engagement in Royal Ascot continue to grow to record levels. The global nature of the meeting is so important, and we are thrilled that there is such a wide range of broadcasters planning to showcase the week once again. From world-class racing to unique, behind-the-scenes content, we look forward to ensuring the millions watching around the world enjoy another memorable Royal Meeting.”