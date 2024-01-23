Rugby League Commercial (RLC) has launched a direct-to-consumer streaming service, SuperLeague+.

The platform is powered by IMG sister company Endeavor Streaming with the aim of reaching new audiences worldwide.

SuperLeague+ is hosted on Endeavor Streaming’s streaming solution, Vesper and will offer enhanced viewing features such as multi-view, which enables fans to switch between live games that are being played concurrently.

SuperLeague+ has been unveiled before the beginning of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, and will stream all 167 matches from the competition live internationally, starting on Thursday 15 February with the season opener between Hull FC and Hull KR.

In the UK and Republic of Ireland, fans will be able to watch 106 Betfred Super League games live on the service, with the remaining 61 games to be made available delayed and on-demand.

Live coverage in the UK will kick off on Friday 16 February when St Helens take on London Broncos, and Leigh Leopards play the Huddersfield Giants.

The service will also feature Betfred Super League highlights, archive content, dedicated club sections, and original programming such as Player Features, Super League Stories and the Out of Your League podcast.

The platform marks the next phase of IMG’s long-term strategic partnership with RLC to reimagine the sport in the UK.

An annual pass for SuperLeague+ costs £129.99 or monthly subscriptions are available for £19.99 per month. Pay-Per-View match passes are also available from £6.99 per game.

Betfred Super League season ticket holders can buy an annual SuperLeague+ pass for a discounted price of £99.99 when purchased via a redemption code provided by their club.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RLC, said: “The launch of SuperLeague+ marks the start of a new era for the Betfred Super League and for British Rugby League. Thanks to the groundbreaking deal agreed with Sky Sports last year, all six matches in each of the 27 weekly rounds of the men’s Super League through the 2024 season – a total of 162 games – will be broadcast on a variety of platforms. Sky Sports will retain exclusive live coverage of two fixtures in each round and our new OTT platform, SuperLeague+, will offer live coverage of the remaining matches.

“This live coverage of more than 100 weekly-round fixtures will be augmented by on-demand, delayed coverage of Sky’s selections for fans in the British Isles. Meanwhile, SuperLeague+ will offer live coverage of all matches in every round for international subscribers. SuperLeague+ will also offer a range of original programming and archive matches and features – meaning that with Sky Sports also showing more Rugby League in 2024, including selections from the Betfred Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, fans will have more ways to watch more matches than ever before.”

Peter Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming, added: “For the first time, Betfred Super League fans around the world can watch live coverage of their favourite teams from one destination. With our world-class streaming technology and fan engagement expertise, we’re able to help the sport expand its international reach and connect directly with its global fanbase to drive even deeper engagement.”