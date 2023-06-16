S4C has agreed a deal with Viaplay to broadcast non-tournament Wales men’s team matches until the end of 2028.

The deal includes the UEFA Nations League, and qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Euros. Friendly matches are also in the package, which takes it up to at least 40 live games that will be broadcast in Welsh language.

Viaplay tied up these rights, alongside those for all other international football in these competitions except from England games, ahead of its UK launch last year.

Rondo, producers of S4C’s Sgorio Rhyngwladol coverage of Wales international football will provide the host broadcast for all of Wales’ home international matches.

S4C also has the rights to Wales’ qualifying matches for the Euro 2025 UEFA Under 21 Championships in Slovakia.

Sian Doyle, S4C chief executive, said: “We are delighted that we will be able to broadcast Wales’ international football matches on S4C until 2028. This builds on the already excellent partnership we have with Viaplay, and I would like to thank them for their collaboration on this deal. S4C is the home of Welsh football, and we are proud to stand alongside the FAW and Wales’ Red Wall of passionate supporters”.

Ed Breeze, Viaplay SVP and head of sports UK, added: “We are thrilled to partner with S4C who have been an amazing supporter of Welsh football throughout the years. There is a very passionate fanbase of Welsh football fans and we’re delighted to make these games of such national sporting significance available to the widest possible audience.”

Noel Mooney, Football Association of Wales chief executive, commented: “Our partnership with S4C has been a cornerstone to the growth of Y Wal Goch and we are so happy that Cymru’s Men National Team matches will be free-to-air for everyone. I want to thank Viaplay, who have been key in this collaboration to ensure that our games are available to everyone. Sian Doyle at S4C has also been a key figure in negotiating this positive outcome for Cymru. This is a golden age for Cymru, and we are delighted to be able to share it with everyone.”