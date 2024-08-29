Both Serie A and Ligue 1 have decided to launch D2C streaming platforms for the UK and Ireland.

Ligue 1 had previously been shown by TNT Sports, but is now available through Ligue 1 Pass. The platform, run by LFP Media, will include every game from the competition, and the league claims it has been launched, ”following a range of constructive conversations with both free and subscription-based broadcasters in the region.”

Endeavor Streaming supported the launch, and Ligue 1 Pass will also have, ”original content produced specifically for the platform, plus several innovative functionalities.” It is currently available through the web, and an app will be launched in time for the third round of games - with a pass available for £9.99-a-month.

Meanwhile, Serie A has teamed up with OneFootball to launch the, “Home Of Serie A” in the UK and Ireland. The platform will show eight games-per-matchday exclusively, while sharing the other two with TNT Sports. The live streams will also include in-match and post-match highlights.

Home Of Serie A is available for £4.99-per-match, or £79.99 to see all of one club’s games, or £99.99 for all matches. This deal builds on OneFootball’s previous rights deal with Ligue 1, which saw it stream one game per matchday through its app.