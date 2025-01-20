Behind-the-scenes docuseries will be available on streaming platform from 29 January

The Six Nations and Netflix have revealed a first look at the second series of behind-the-scenes docuseries Full Contact.

Looking at the 2024 Six Nations, the eight-episode series will launch on 29 January, just ahead of this year’s edition - which begins with France hosting Wales on 31 January. The first look builds on the trailer that was released last year, giving fans a preview of what to expect from the show. You can watch it at the bottom of this article.

Ireland retained its Six Nations title in 2024, with a tight 23-22 defeat to England at Twickenham denying the team a grand slam.

Episode overview, for Six Nations: Full Contact, season two: Episode 1: Italy have never beaten England in a Guinness Six Nations match. With a new coach and a new strategy, this could be the game that changes everything? Episode 2: Wales haven’t won at the Allianz Stadium in over a decade in the Championship. Their team is young and inexperienced. How will they fare in their pivotal match against England? Episode 3: As Scotland prepare to defend the iconic Calcutta Cup at home against their fiercest rivals, the England team is rocked by some tragic news. Episode 4: France and Wales are struggling in the competition. With both coaches under intense scrutiny, they decide to inject some new blood into their squads. Episode 5: Everyone on the England team is desperate to be picked for the match against Ireland, while the reigning champions are focused on retaining their title. Episode 6: Italy’s new coach is determined to reverse their losing streak. Could they ever stand a chance against Scotland? Episode 7: One team has lost every match in the competition so far (Wales). One is the eternal underdog (Italy). Who will break their losing streak — and who gets the wooden spoon? Episode 8: It’s Super Saturday, the final showdown of the 2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Two teams have the chance of taking home the title and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Box To Box Films produces Full Contact, alongside a number of other behind-the-scenes docuseries following major sport events for Netflix. These include golf’s Full Swing, F1’s Drive To Survive, and more.