Sky Sports has added two fixtures-per-week to its Netball Super League rights deal.

The competition, which is set to be relaunched on 8 March with the inaugural Netball Super Cup, will now be shown three times-a-week through Sky Sports’ platforms - including for free on its YouTube channel. BBC Sport will continue to stream one match-per-week through iPlayer and its app and website.

Sky Sports originally agreed a three-year deal to show just one game-a-week last year, with the BBC signing on for two years at the same time.

The updated agreement means that all of this season’s Netball Super League fixtures will be available to watch across Sky and the BBC, in addition to Sky Sports showing the Netball Super Cup, NSL Play Offs and Grand Final.

In addition to the added live coverage, Sky Sports News will also broadcast Off The Court, a weekly show where Tamsin Greenaway analyses the NSL action, at 2:30pm every Monday. There will also be an Off The Court podcast released every Tuesday during the competition.

Matches will be available through Netball Pass for international viewers, with more details on the platform to be confirmed.

Managing director of the NSL Claire Nelson said: “This is an incredibly significant moment for our sport as we embark on this exciting new era. We talk often about the unique and unrivalled power of netball in unlocking new audiences, and Sky Sports’ increased investment into elevating our coverage recognises just that. As we prepare to relaunch the League on International Women’s Day it feels pretty momentous to announce this huge commitment of support from the UK’s biggest sports broadcaster in addition to the ongoing support from BBC Sport.

“Ensuring that every match is accessible to fans, free of charge, is a game-changer and we are thrilled to collaborate with our broadcast partners to give the fans exactly what they want. We promised that the relaunch of NSL would deliver exciting new developments for fans of the domestic game to enjoy, and just days out from our first game of the season we are doing just that. With more than 50% of games being played in major arenas across the UK, our Grand Final being played at the iconic 02 Arena in London and exciting new rule innovations being introduced, this major new broadcast arrangement takes our already exciting plans to thrilling new heights.”

Helen Falkus, director of multi sports at Sky Sports said: “Sky is the UK’s leading investor in women’s sport and as a dedicated partner to netball for more than 18 years, we’re proud to be the leading broadcaster to the sport as it turns professional. The relaunch of the Netball Super League warrants even bigger and better coverage, and fans are set to enjoy just that with more exclusively live matches featuring entertaining analysis from legends of the game every week across Sky Sports TV, streaming and YouTube channels.”