Sky Sports will broadcast Boxxer’s all-women’s world championship boxing event on 7 March next year.

WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Natasha Jonas and WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine world champion Lauren Price, both British boxers, will face off at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of International Women’s Day 2025 at the Unstoppable event.

Jonas was the first woman to represent Great Britain in the ring, at the 2012 Olympics, while Price was the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold, at the 2020 event.

Sky Sports will air the bout in the UK and Ireland, while Peacock shows it in the US and over 150 other territories. Sky agreed a deal with Boxxer in 2021 that sees it broadcast the promotor’s bouts until at least 2025.

Jonas said: “It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue. It shows how far women’s boxing has come. Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come. Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”

Price said: “I’m excited to headline such a huge occasion. I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want. When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight, a big all-British unification clash, Wales vs England with five world titles on the line, will help cement my legacy and show that I am number one in the division. I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me.”

Ben Shalom, founder & CEO of Boxxer, added: “This is a game-changing event on every level. At the very top of the show are two fantastic champions and role models, Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, who have the chance to win it all in a massive unification fight. Fans will get to see many more of the world’s best boxers competing in career defining fights in one of the world’s most iconic venues, the Royal Albert Hall. This will be a stand out event for women’s sport at the highest level and we are also proud to be working with International Women’s Day 2025 to take positive action.”

Jo Osborne, head of women’s sport at Sky Sports, commented: “The Unstoppable event is another incredible milestone for women’s boxing and sport as a whole. With champions like Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price headlining at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, it promises to be an unforgettable night of world-class action that we are proud to showcase to fans. We have been dedicated to investing in and elevating women’s sport for three decades, with moments like this always fantastic to be a part of.”

Boxxer will be working with International Women’s Day on a number of initiatives around the day, and Glenda Slingsby, partnerships director at International Women’s Day, said: “We believe the Unstoppable event provides an excellent opportunity to shine a light on women’s equality in sport, celebrate women athletes, and highlight both gains and challenges for women’s advancement. It presents a great collaboration with aligned aims as we mark International Women’s Day on Saturday, 8th March following the event.”