Events will be shown on pay-TV broadcaster in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports will air all One Championship events in the UK and Ireland.

The One Championship is a martial arts competition, featuring fighters from over 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and other disciplines.

The first event shown on Sky Sports will be One Fight Night 18, where Superlek Kiatmuu9’s will face Elias Mahmoudi in Bangkok, Thailaing on 13 January.

Sky Sports director of multi sports Helen Falkus said: “We’re pleased to partner with ONE Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time. We hope to bring new fans to the world-class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky.”

Chatri Sityodtong, One Championship chairman and CEO, added: “For years, our UK fans have been clamouring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks.

“Today, I’m excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Sports, the premier broadcaster for live sports in the UK and one of the most well-known sports networks in the world.

“This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship’s global footprint.”