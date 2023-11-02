Sky Sports has agreed a deal to air the British & Irish Lions’ 2025 tour of Australia.

All three test matches and six warm-up games will be shown on Sky Sports and streaming service Now, with the Lions hoping for a second successive tour victory over Australia and a route back to winning ways after losing to South Africa in their last series in 2021.

This will be the eighth consecutive Lions tour shown by Sky Sports, going back to the 1997 trip to South Africa.

2025 British & Irish Lions 2025 Australia Tour schedule Warm up games

28 June 2025 Perth (Optus Stadium) v Western Force

2 July 2025 Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) v Queensland Reds

5 July 2025 Sydney (Allianz Stadium) v NSW Waratahs

9 July 2025 Canberra (GIO Stadium) v ACT Brumbies

12 July 2025 Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) v Invitational AU & NZ

22 July 2025 Melbourne (Marvel Stadium) v Melbourne Rebels Test Series

19 July 2025 Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) v Wallabies

26 July 2025 Melbourne (MCG) v Wallabies

2 August 2025 Sydney (Accor Stadium) v Wallabies

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, said: “We are delighted to be partnering once again with Sky Sports as our UK & Ireland live broadcast partner for the 2025 Tour.

“Sky Sports have been an outstanding broadcast partner to The British & Irish Lions for many years. The quality of production, presenters, expert panellists, and overall analysis they deliver really enriches the Series and makes for a compelling offering for fans watching at home.

“Preparations are really starting to ramp up for 2025 and we are hugely excited for the Tour. Sky Sports will play a key role in helping to further build levels of excitement and anticipation amongst fans and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming period.”

Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia CEO, added: “Rugby Australia is excited to be welcoming The British & Irish Lions back to Australia for the first time in 12 years. This iconic Tour and the chance to renew the rivalry between the Wallabies and the Lions promises to be a special occasion for everyone.

“We are confident that together, we will deliver a tour that captures the imagination of fans across Australia and Lions fans around the world.

“The manner in which Sky Sports covers the tours has always been excellent and I am delighted they are on board again.”

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports managing director, said: “With all its history, the Lions Tour remains one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar and one we always look forward to at Sky Sports. We’re committed to delivering world-class coverage of what is sure to be another fantastic Series.”

“For access-all-areas, interviews, and insight into the Lions camp, fans will be able to follow the latest news from the Tour 24 hours a day on Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.”