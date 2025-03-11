Sky Sports will broadcast the Baller League when it starts later this month.

The influencer-led football competition, which features six-a-side games with special rules, will play fixtures every Monday at the Copper Box Arena for 11 weeks from 24 March. Its draft took place on 10 March, and was also shown by Sky Sports, alongside the Baller League’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The same distribution will be in place for matches.

Baller League has already run in Germany for two seasons, and the UK version will be hosted by Chunkz and Olivia Buzaglo.

The league’s managers include influencers such as Angry Ginge, Miniminter, Sharky, Dave, Clint 419, and Tobi Brown, as well as former players including Luis Figo, John Terry, Gary Lineker, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer, Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires, and Freddie Ljunberg.

The players are actual footballers, with 12 selected for each squad and six thirty-minute matches each game night.