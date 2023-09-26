The 2023 Solheim Cup was the most watched ever on Sky Sports.

A peak audience of 734,000 tuned into the final day as Team Europe retained the trophy for a third successive tournament. Across the three days there was an average audience of 281,000, with the final day the highest with an average of 438,000. This was 30% up on the last edition in 2021, which took place in Ohio, USA.

Every day beat its 2021 average, and also had peaks of over 400,000.

Across Sky Sports’ digital platforms, there were over 3.7 million views of Solheim Cup editorial content, with 193.4K VOD views on skysports.com and App across the 3-day tournament. On social, Sky Sports Golf on X saw over 5.6 million impressions and 1.7M views, with the video of Emily Pedersen’s hole in one on Sky Sports TikTok drawing in over 25k views.

This makes the tournament the fourth highest women’s sport peak ever on Sky Sports, following the Marshall vs Shields boxing last year, the third Ashes T20 this summer and the Cricket World Cup in 2017.

Sky Sports’ director of golf, Jason Wessely, said: “It was great to see such a thrilling tournament and atmosphere in Spain, and to know that thousands of people are continuing to enjoy women’s golf. We’re delighted to see so many new and old fans engaging across all our women’s sport portfolio, and we know that we have a fantastic opportunity both with women’s golf and beyond to tell the stories of the greatest female athletes and sporting events in the world. Our Sky Sports teams look forward to delivering all the live action at the Ryder Cup in Rome this week, via our exclusive coverage and unparalleled commentary team.”