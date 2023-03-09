IMG-owned airline and cruise line channel will air more than 90 hours of live coverage

Sport 24 will broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup to airlines and cruise lines globally.

The IMG-owned channel will show more than 90 hours of live coverage across 64 matches from the tournament, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand form 20 July-20 August.

It joins the the men’s World Cup, Rugby World Cup 2023, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, as well as the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on the channel. Last year, the channel broadcast more than 125 hours of coverage for the Qatar 2022, which reached a total 5 million viewers across 800+ aircraft and 150+ cruise ships. Its coverage is produced from IMG’s production HQ at Stockley Park.

Richard Wise, SVP, content and channels for IMG’s media business, said: “Off the back of our best ever FIFA World Cup coverage, we’re delighted to add more thrilling international football to our global rights portfolio for our airline and cruise ship partners. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to be a global spectacle and now passengers can watch the very best sporting action even while travelling.”