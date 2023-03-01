IMG-owned in-flight entertainment channel, Sport 24 has secured in-ship and in-flight rights to broadcast the next three seasons of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The deal runs through to 2025 and sees Sport 24 broadcast over 150 hours of live coverage and highlights from all race weekends.

Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra is available onboard a number of airlines and cruise ships, including Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Silversea.

The deal marks Formula 1’s return to Sport 24, which also shows the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MotoGP and NBA, as well as golf’s Majors, Grand Slam tennis and Ryder Cup 2023.

Sport 24’s coverage kicks off with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on 5 March.

Michaella Snoeck, head of media rights at Formula 1, said: “As Formula 1 continues to grow around the world, we are excited that we can now broadcast Formula 1 live in-ship and inflight to travelling fans. The last few seasons have shown that the drama and excitement of Formula 1 is not to be missed. Now, together with Sport 24, fans will be able to enjoy the spectacle of F1 wherever they are.”

Richard Wise, SVP, content and channels at IMG Media, added: “We are delighted to bring Formula 1 back to Sport 24. This exciting deal means passengers no longer have to miss out on all the exciting Formula 1 action when they travel. Formula 1 is a truly global event attracting a worldwide fanbase, and we’re thrilled to offer our airline and cruise ship partners the very best of motorsport alongside a diverse portfolio of some of the biggest global live sports rights.”