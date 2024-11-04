Two Circles has acquired media rights management, sales and delivery company, Spring Media Group. The deal was announced during Sportel.

Spring Media Group offers production, streaming and media rights, while Two Circles’ expertise is in audience growth, customer data management and direct-to-consumer monetisation. The combined business will help rights owners of all sizes grow the value they deliver from their fans, says Two Circles.

It provides Two Circles with remote live production capabilities, a streaming platform and relationships with over 500 broadcasters globally.

Gareth Balch, co-founder and CEO of Two Circles said: “It’s with great excitement that I can share that Spring Media will become part of Two Circles. We’ve been industry friends and collaborators for years, so it is a delight to soon be teammates. The team is amazing and has been anticipating the future of media rights for years. The combination of media rights sales with remote production and streaming optionality will be crucial in navigating the next era of media rights monetisation, especially when fuelled by the ability to grow audiences. We can’t wait for all that comes next.”

Tobias Osmund, CEO, Spring Media Group added: “Gareth and the Two Circles team have an incredible track record in converting audience growth to revenue growth and doing so with values that align with ours. By combining our businesses, we will give our existing clients access to even more market-leading technology and a team with an unparalleled understanding of both fans and the industry. In turn, we will be able to support Two Circles’ existing partners with an innovative approach to media rights management, streaming, and production.”

The Spring Media Group leadership will all continue in executive roles at Two Circles, with Tobias Osmund as group executive director.