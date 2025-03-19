It will take over the company and its global sports betting rights portfolio from Endeavor

Sportradar is to acquire IMG ARENA and its global sports betting rights portfolio from Endeavor.

IMG ARENA’s portfolio will enhance Sportradar’s content and product offering and, it says, will further strengthen its strategic position as a leading content provider in the most bet upon global sports.

Basketball, soccer and tennis account for approximately 70% of the rights, which are the top three most bet on global sports, complementing Sportradar’s existing sports portfolio.

Sportradar says it will “seamlessly integrate and monetise these rights, driving incremental value for clients, partners and shareholders”.

Sportradar won’t be required to pay any financial consideration for the acquisition. The transaction provides financial consideration totaling $225 million, comprised of $125 million paid to Sportradar and up to $100 million cash prepayments made by Endeavor to certain of the sports rightsholders.

The unique structure of this transaction will further strengthen Sportradar’s balance sheet and enhance its significant liquidity position, allowing for continued strategic investments and opportunities for incremental shareholder returns.

The portfolio of global betting rights it has acquired comprises strategic relationships with over 70 rightsholders covering 30,000 streaming events across 14 global sports on six continents.

Prominent global properties include Wimbledon, U.S. Open, Roland-Garros, Major League Soccer, EuroLeague basketball and PGA Tour. Combined with existing tennis rights, Sportradar will now hold betting rights to three of the four Grand Slams.

Carsten Koerl, chief executive officer of Sportradar, said: “Sportradar’s success is driven by the breadth of its sports coverage, its broad product portfolio and leading technology, and its global distribution network. Given our proven track record of maximising ROI through our global betting rights deals and our strengthened position across tennis, basketball and soccer, we are confident in our ability to realise the full economic potential of this portfolio. In addition, the unique structure of this transaction accelerates our revenue and cash flow profile and will be immediately accretive to our margins. The addition of these strategic rights will unlock new growth opportunities, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to our partners, clients and shareholders.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions.

UBS Swiss Financial Advisors is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Brandl Talos served as transaction counsel to Sportradar.