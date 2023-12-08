Official WTA live scores, stats and content will be available across Stats Perform’s worldwide distribution network until the end of the decade

Stats Perform has extended its agreement with the WTA Tour to collect and distribute official WTA data and live streams until the end of the decade.

The extended agreement makes official WTA live scores, stats and content available across Stats Perform’s worldwide distribution network, including global media, tech giants, broadcasters and betting operators.

Alex Rice, chief commercial officer at Stats Perform, said: “We’re honoured and delighted to extend our deep relationship with the WTA. We’re proud of what our respective teams have achieved together so far and excited to continue to elevate fan experiences with the most reliable, comprehensive and innovative official WTA content.”

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, added: “We are excited to extend our successful partnership with Stats Perform. The data and insights they provide are an important part of our plans to drive fan engagement through product innovation and enriched experiences. The development of long-term relationships with industry partners is an important source of commercial revenue underpinning our ambition to reinvest in the sport and help the WTA achieve the goal of equal prize money for women at all top events.”