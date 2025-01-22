Stick To Rugby will be the channel’s first show, launching on the same day as the men’s Six Nations

The Overlap has expanded to rugby content, launching a rugby-focused YouTube channel and new show, Stick To Rugby.

The show, which premieres on the same day as the men’s Six Nations and will be streamed throughout the tournament, features broadcaster and ex-England player David Flatman, former Wales international Tom Shanklin, and World Cup winning ex-England captains Lawrence Dallaglio and Katy Daley-McLean. It uses the same format as The Overlap’s popular football show, Stick To Football, and has a title sponsor - Defender.

The four hosts will discuss what’s currently happening in the game, as well as giving insights into their lives and careers and speaking to guests from the worlds of sport and entertainment. Launching on the same day as the men’s Six Nations, the show will be covering the tournament over the coming weeks.

The Overlap is produced by Buzz 16, and its football content has seen success since its launch in 2021 - featuring exclusive with the likes of Tyson Fury and Dele Alli, and regular “chat show” content with founder Gary Neville and pundits such as Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Jill Scott, Ian Wright, and more. This is its first move beyond footbal, and you can find the channel here.

Dallaglio said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to join Flats, Shanks and Katy on Stick to Rugby. With our deep roots in the sport and the strong bonds we’ve built through the game, our conversations are set to have a real edge and authenticity. I can’t wait to dive into our own experiences, share fresh perspectives, anecdotes, and bring something truly unique to every episode.”

Amy Gibson, brand director, Defender (UK), said: “We’re proud to partner with Stick to Rugby to bring fans closer to the game they love. For 25 years Defender has championed rugby as a sport that shares our values of strength and endurance, and together with The Overlap Rugby, we look forward to embracing the passion and excitement of international rugby in 2025 and beyond.”

Gary Neville, founder of The Overlap, said: “Stick to Football has been a huge success because it is simply a conversation about football by people who love the game – just like fans do up and down the country. Stick to Rugby will follow the exact same formula so whether you are a rugby enthusiast, a fan just looking to enjoy the excitement of the big international tournaments or simply enjoy the banter then Stick to Rugby is the show you won’t want to miss.”