TNT Sports has acquired the exclusive rights to SailGP in the UK and Ireland.

The sailing competition, which began its 2024/25 season in Dubai on the weekend, was free-to-air with ITV last season. However, it will now go behind a paywall, with live coverage of every race on TNT Sports and streaming platform discovery+.

Part of the agreement sees TNT Sports and SailGP working together to promote the championship and the Great Britain team - which is co-owned by former Olympian Ben Ainslie. 2025 will also see Portsmouth host the first UK SailGP event for three years.

SailGP chief content officer Melissa Lawton said: “We are delighted to announce TNT Sports as our new broadcast partner in the UK and Ireland, with exclusive live coverage of SailGP events. The UK has a passionate and engaged sailing fanbase and we will work closely with TNT Sports to grow awareness of the league and captivate a brand new audience of racing fans.”

Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team CEO Sir Ben Ainslie said: “We are delighted that TNT Sports will be the new exclusive home of SailGP in the UK. It’s great to have a broadcast platform on-board for the 2025 Season, which will have more teams, events and action than ever before. We can’t wait to begin this weekend with our home-from-home event, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, and of course our return to the UK for the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Portsmouth next year.”

Scott Young, group SVP of content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We’re delighted to welcome SailGP to TNT Sports, launching this weekend with all the action on the water exclusively live from Dubai. If you have never watched sailing, but you love fast paced, exciting, competitive, non-stop action, then I recommend you tune in this weekend. Viewers will not be disappointed, it is some of the most exciting racing you will ever see, on or off the water.”