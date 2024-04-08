TNT Sports will air the Autumn Nations Series this year, taking over the competition from Prime Video.

Organised by Six Nations Rugby, the series sees the top sides from the southern hemsiphere travel to Europe to face the northern hemisphere sides. It was launched during the pandemic and continued since, although last year was in the summer due to the World Cup taking place in Autumn.

Prime Video had shown the competition since its inception, but all 21 fixtures will now be shown by TNT Sports. Free-to-air distribution will be announced, “in due course”. Prime Video will also lose the rights to the Premier League next season, but will begin to air a Champions League fixture each gameweek.

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This year’s Autumn Nations Series stands to be an unbelievable experience on and off the pitch, by bringing together fans from all over the world, to enjoy the best that international rugby has to offer.

“It is a significant moment to welcome TNT Sports into our broadcast family of international rugby for the first time given our commitment to deliver the best possible experience for fans.”

Andrew Georgiou, president and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, added: “To bring the best of international rugby to our TNT Sports subscribers is hugely exciting and another important moment which demonstrates our premium sports rights offering in the UK and Ireland.

“The Autumn Nations Series gives rugby fans access to world-class battles between the northern and southern hemispheres and is one of the highlights in the rugby calendar. We are delighted to further extend our TNT Sports rugby portfolio for fans who already have plenty to look forward to for the rest of this season with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, European club rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby and the HSBC SVNS Series.”