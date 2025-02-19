TNT Sports has renewed its deal for Australian Football League, and added the Supercars Championship to its rights portfolio.

The two Australian competitions will be shown to UK and Ireland viewers, with every game of the AFL and every race of he Supercars Championship available.

The Supercars Championship gets underway on 20 February at Sydney Motorsport Park, as Will Brown of Red Bull Ampol Racing looks to defend his 2024 Championship title with teammate and last year’s series runner-up Broc Freeney, looking to go one better this time around. Every race will be shown on discovery+, with highlights on TNT Sports’ linear channels.

Meanwhile, the AFL season begins on 6 March with reigning champions the Brisbane Lions taking on the Geelong Cats at the Gabba, Brisbane. Every game of the season will be available on discovery+, with selected matches on TNT Sports’ linear channels. TNT Sports and discovery+ will also show all AAMI Community matches starting on 25 February as well as every match from the NAB AFL Women’s league from August 2025.

TNT Sports has shown AFL since its launch, with BT Sport originally acquiring the rights before it was rebranded.

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Supercars Championship to TNT Sports as well as renewing our partnership with the AFL, continuing to showcase some of Australia’s top sports to viewers in the United Kingdom. These iconic championships and competitions further strengthen TNT Sports’ offering of premium live content from across the world, adding even more sport to our outstanding portfolio which is available via discovery+.”