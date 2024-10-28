TNT Sports has revealed Lomu: The Lost Tapes, a 60-minute documentary on the New Zealand rugby union legend Jonah Lomu.

Lomu: The Lost Tapes has been produced by All3Media’s 3 Rock Productions for TNT Sports, but will premiere on free-to-air channel Quest at 11pm on 31 October, before being shown on TNT Sports at 12pm and 10pm on 1 November and available to stream on discovery+ on 2 November. This comes ahead of England’s clash with New Zealand in the Autumn Nations, which will be shown by TNT Sports on 2 November.

The film will look at Lomu’s life outside of rugby as well as on the pitch through never-before seen archive footage, including his struggle with illness following being diagnosed with kidney disorder Nephrotic Syndrome. Lomu died in 2015, but will feature in the documentary, retelling his experiences at the 1995 and 1999 World Cups as well as his life off the field.

There will also be interviews with Lomu’s family, as well as Ireland rugby union legend Brian O’Driscoll, former England captain Will Carling OBE, Tony Underwood (27 England caps) and Frank Bunce (55 New Zealand caps).

The film is voiced by Lomu’s friend and former teammate Sean Fitzpatrick, who captained New Zealand, and Lomu, in the 1990s.

Scott Young, group SVP of content, production and business operations, WBD Sports Europe, said: “Jonah Lomu’s legacy transcends beyond rugby, but throughout sporting history, and we are honored to tell the story of a true icon.

“Through access to hours of unseen footage, we have been able to document his life both on and off the field to an unprecedented level. Fans will be taken on an intimate journey of a true sporting hero, showcasing TNT Sports’ storytelling prowess beyond live coverage.

“We are delighted to make this available to all audiences across free-to-air, linear and streaming, cementing our position as a market leader in rugby content in the U.K and Ireland. It also serves as the perfect platform to launch our live coverage of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series starting on November 2nd.

“Since the launch of TNT Sports, we’ve adopted a fan-first ethos, committed to delivering the best possible viewing experience. We aim to take sport broadcasting to new heights, whether it’s through unrivalled expertise or market-leading innovation, our goal is to cement TNT Sports as the go-to destination for premium sport programming.”