The BBC will cover the UK Athletics National Indoor Championships, the UK Athletics Championships and the London Athletics Meet

BBC Sport and UK Athletics (UKA) have announced a broadcast partnership for the 2024 Major Events series.

Fans can watch live coverage from the UK Athletics National Indoor Championships, the UK Athletics Championships and the London Athletics Meet across BBC1, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The UK Athletics National Indoor Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham takes place 17-18 February. BBC Sport will then show coverage of the Olympic Trials at the UK Athletics Championships on 29-30 June. Next is the London Athletics Meet, part of the Wanda Diamond League series, which takes place on 20 July at the London Stadium.

Philip Bernie, director of BBC Sport, said: “This partnership serves as a terrific build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Viewers can watch BBC Sport’s exclusive coverage with expert commentary across TV and online and follow these athletes in top action, as they strive for excellence on the world stage.”

UKA CEO Jack Buckner added: “We are thrilled to confirm BBC Sport as our broadcast partner for our 2024 Major events series. It’s a huge year ahead for our sport and we are looking forward to working with the team at BBC Sport to bring our big events into people’s homes. The BBC Sport digital and TV audiences give us a great platform and allow the British public to really follow the action in the build up to the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.”