Virgin Media TV has launched Premier Sports Rugby, the UK’s first dedicated 24/7 rugby channel.

The broadcaster says it offers the most comprehensive club rugby coverage available across the UK.

Virgin TV customers currently subscribed to Premier Sports will be able to access the new channel at no extra cost.

For those who don’t currently subscribe can add Premier Sports to their line up for £15.99 per month.

The new 24/7 rugby channel is on channel 553 and provides access to the Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, the United Rugby Championship and some of the biggest games from the TOP14.

The channel will also broadcast two live games from every round from the top flight Japanese Rugby League One competition and the best games from the Major League Rugby competition in the United States.

David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “The expansion of our Premier Sports offering to include the brand-new 24/7 rugby channel, demonstrates our commitment to further enhancing our sports offering and providing something for all of our customers to enjoy – from football and rugby to hockey and motorsport, we’ve got sports fans covered.”