W-Sport has launched in the Netherlands, with Dutch telecoms operator KPN.

It is now available on available as part of the basic tier KPN TV package on channel 37, adding the country to Malaysia, Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg, and 30 territories in Sub-Saharan Africa to have W-Sport available.

W-Sport concentrates on women’s sport, and holds rights to the WSL, Frauen Bundesliga, and the NWSL in the Netherlands. It will also show Women’s Volleyball Bundesliga, Super League Triathlon, and events from other sports such as tennis, boxing, athletics, and more.

Kelly Butler, CEO of W-SPORT, said: “This is another fantastic step in the evolution of W-Sport. We are delighted to partner with KPN. The placement of the channel on their basic tier package aligns perfectly with our strategy to make top class women’s sport available to the widest possible audience.”

She added: “The development and engagement with women’s sport worldwide continues at pace and our content showcases the athletes and teams that inspire the current and next generation of participants and fans.”

Jochem de Jong, VP of partnerships, TV & entertainment at KPN, commented: “As a proud sponsor of the KNVB, the Dutch national football team: men and women and main sponsor of the Eredivisie football, KPN has a warm heart for sport. With the arrival of W-Sport in the Netherlands, a more diverse range of sport experiences is created and we at KPN can only applaud that.”