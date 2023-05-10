Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed more details of its 2023 mountain bike coverage.

The broadcaster partnered with the UCI last year to create the Mountain Bike World Series, as well as renewing its agreement to air the Mountain Bike World Cup - unifying mountain biking competitions worldwide.

It has since revealed a new presentation team for the sport. Kate Mason will anchor the coverage, with former UCI World Cup winner Cedric Gracia (expert commentator), Bart Brentjens (expert commentator), the first man to win gold for mountain biking at the Olympics, Josh Carlson (reporter), Hayley Edmonds (reporter) and Ric McLaughlin (lead commentator) joining her.

In addition, production value will be increasing, with over 20 cameras and three camera drones for each mountain biking event. In addition, biometric data will be integrated into UCI Mountain Bike World Series coverage, as part of a new partnership with wearable health and fitness coach WHOOP.

Overall, there will be 139 hours of live coverage, highlights shows and pre and post-race analysis shows on its linear and digital platforms across Europe in 2023 - with discovery+, Eurosport, and GCN+ all airing the action. GCN+ will also show mountain biking in North America, Latin America and the Oceania region.

Meanwhile, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel and social platforms will offer in-depth analysis and interviews. Global Mountain Bike Network’s dedicated race-focused YouTube channel, GMBN Racing, will also offer a deeper experience of the format with a dedicated news show, highlights packages, race previews, bike checks and exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the season.

Key mountain biking dates 2023: - 11-14 May: Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic (Cross-country Olympic, Cross-country Short Track, Cross-country Marathon)

- 2-4 June: Finale Outdoor Region, Italy (Cross-country Marathon, Enduro, E-Enduro)

- 8-11 June: Lenzerheide, Switzerland (Cross-country Olympic, Cross-country Short Track, Downhill)

- 15-18 June: Leogang SalzburgerLand, Austria (Cross-country Olympic, Cross-country Short Track, Downhill, Enduro )

- 24 June – 25 June: Val di Vassa Trentino, Italy (Enduro, E-Enduro)

- 30 June – 2 July: Val di Sole Trentino, Italy (Cross-country Olympic, Cross-country Short Track, Downhill)

- 24 - 27 August: Pal Arinsal, Andorra (Cross-country Olympic, Cross-country Short Track, Downhill)

- 1-3 September: Loudenvielle, France (Downhill, Enduro, E-Enduro)

- 7-17 September: Haute Savoie, France (Cross-country Olympic, Cross-country Short Track, Cross-country Marathon,Downhill, Enduro, E-Enduro)

- 27 September – 1 October: Snowshow, USA (Cross-country Olympic, Cross-country Short Track, Cross-country Marathon, Downhill)

- 5-8 October: Mont-St-Anne, Canada (Cross-country Olympic, Cross-country Short Track, Downhill)

Scott Young, SVP of content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said: “The new revolution in mountain biking is finally upon us and we can’t wait to showcase the adrenaline and skill of these athletes to fans, and those soon to become fans, of this supercharged sport. We’ve been teasing the raft of innovations we will unveil to elevate coverage of the World Series to even greater heights and can’t wait for the action to get underway. That is matched with our commitment to highlight the competitors and tell their story, on and off the track.

“By screening more live events than ever before, including all elite, under 23 and junior races, coupled with extensive race highlights across our channels and streaming platforms, it opens up the sport for even greater exposure and engagement between the fans and athletes and we’re confident we can combine this with our global scale to increase the profile of mountain biking and the stars of the MTB to a whole new audience.”