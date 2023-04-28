There will also be enhanced on-screen graphics during the 100th year of speedway

Warner Bros. Discovery has added a number of enhancements for its 2023 FIM Speedway GP coverage.

These include enhanced on-screen graphics, that will display live race data including rider speed and standings across each lap and 3D track presentations that will be displayed before each round to demonstrate the intricacies of each circuit.

In addition, there are an added 16 pit cameras, with eight to be streamed at any one time, as well as four on-board cameras - two on bikes, one with the start marshall, and one with the race director. There will also be a number of RF and ISO cameras, and each Speedway GP winner will be equipped with a live camera to show fans the podium ceremony after every race in first person.

Every round of the 2023 FIM Speedway GP will be shown on discovery+ and the Eurosport App, in addition to live and highlights television coverage on Eurosport (Pan-Euro and Asia) and free-to-air network coverage on Quest (UK), TTV (Poland), 6’eren (Denmark), Kanal 9 (Sweden) and Eurosport 1 (Germany). In the UK, it will be shown on discovery+, the Eurosport App, and Eurosport 2, with highlights on Quest.

2023 Speedway GP schedule 29 April – Tehnix FIM Speedway GP of Croatia (Donji Kraljevec)

13 May – Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland - Warsaw

2 June - FIM SGP2 of Czech Republic - Prague

3 June – FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic - Prague

10 June – FIM Speedway GP of Germany - Teterow

23 June - FIM SGP2 of Poland - Gorzow

24 June – FIM Speedway GP of Poland - Gorzow

14 July - FIM SGP3 Final (Malilla, Sweden)

15 July – FIM Speedway GP of Sweden - Malilla

25-29 July - Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup (Wroclaw, Poland)

12 August – FIM Speedway GP of Latvia - Riga

2 September – FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain - Cardiff

15 September - FIM SGP2 of Denmark - Vojens

16 September – FIM Speedway GP of Denmark - Vojens

30 September – FIM Speedway GP of Poland - Torun

The international presentation team includes host Abi Stephens, former professional riders Kelvin Tatum and Chris Louis on commentary and seven-time British champion Scott Nicholls as on-site reporter. Four-time SGP World Champion Greg Hancock also joins for 2023 to provide analysis.

Scott Young, SVP of content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Our first season as the promoter and host broadcaster of Speedway Grand Prix provided us with a unique opportunity to apply a new approach to a much loved sport. Our Events and Content teams had a blank canvas to map out exactly how we could unpack everything this exhilarating competition has to offer.

“We wanted to connect the stars of the sport to their fans in new and innovative ways, showcasing an entertainment spectacle around the teams and riders. Our ambition was to expand engagement by connecting fans to the sport in ways they couldn’t ordinarily gain access to. We had to be authentic for existing fans whilst introducing SGP to a new casual audience.

“After reaching tens of millions of fans last year through our all-platform approach, which combines the scale of Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels and digital platforms with broad free-to-air access through our partners, we are excited to return with even more action-packed features, innovative production techniques, camera angles, and storytelling tools that will truly highlight the spectacle that is speedway. All this supports our mission to continue the growth of the sport for all to enjoy.”