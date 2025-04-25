Warner Bros. Discovery and Salomon have relaunched the Golden Trail World Series, with the first event taking place in Kobe, Japan, last week.

The pair are working jointly on the project, with the broadcaster handling production, which it will contract out, as well as distribution and marketing.

In terms of distribution, the Golden Trail World Series is being shown by TNT Sports in the UK, plus Eurosport in Europe - as it was for the last two seasons, and other Warner Bros. Discovery channels globally. However, Patrick Maitrot, head of international sales & partnership at WBD Sports Europe, told Broadcast Sport at the competition’s launch event that it, “Would love to have some free-to-air [coverage],” and that, “the idea is not to keep it for us,” citing how the company works with L’Equipe in France on its mountain biking competitions.

There will already be free content available through TNT Sports and Eurosport’s social channels and websites, and the opportunity for it through Warner Bros. Discovery’s free linear channels such as Quest in the UK.

When asked about why Warner Bros. Discovery decided to partner with the Golden Trail World Series, Maitrot pointed to its format, where the top athletes will finish in under three hours, which he believes is, “compelling,” for broadcast, and the race layouts, the shape of a flower, which means crowds can see the athletes more often than in a linear race.

2025 Golden Trail World Series schedule 19 April: Kobe Trail in Japan

26 April Great Wall race in China

17 May: Golfo dell Isola race in Italy

25 May: Zegama-Aizkorri in Spain

22 June: Broken Arrow Skyrace in the US

29 June: Tepec Trail in Mexico

2 August: Pitz Alpine Glacier Trail in Austria

9 August: Sierre-Zinal in Switzerland.

9 October: Grand Final in Ledro Valley, Italy

Meanwhile, at the same event, Salomon global chief brand director Scott Mellin concurred, “The GTWS is a highly entertaining, TV-ready format with races lasting around two hours, featuring steep climbs and technical descents as well as a ‘flower’ format that allows spectators to see more of the race and better engage with the athletes. We have found the perfect partner in WBD, one of the largest and long-lasting sport broadcasters in the world, and we are confident that together we can shape the future of this sport worldwide.”

He also explained that the sportswear manufacturer is hoping to help the event become an Olympic sport - with the assistance of Olympics broadcaster Warner Bros. Discovery. “We want to be here in Brisbane in 34. That’s real in our minds.” Maitrot agreed, “[The Olympics] is part of our DNA. It’s very important, so we will help the sport to go on this path and be at the Olympics.”

Image: Golden Trail World Series, Kobe Trail