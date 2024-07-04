The wide range of content includes a dedicated Olympics show featuring official highlights and behind-the-scenes footage every day of the Games

Snapchat and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have announced a two-year multi-region partnership that will see exclusive content shared on the social media platform.

This includes a dedicated Olympics show featuring official highlights and behind-the-scenes content every day of the Games.

During the Olympics, Eurosport will showcase the best sporting stories of the day, with highlights of the most spectacular moments, as well as additional content focused on athletes, celebrities and fans.

There will also be a weekly Snapchat sports show called Beyond the Olympics, which will be localised for the France and UK, that showcases the best sporting content from WBD, including the biggest tennis, football and combat sports competitions.

In the UK, the partnership includes the launch of TNT Sports on Snapchat for the first time, bringing highlights from all UEFA Club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The TNT Sports show will also include roundups of the action from European football leagues such as Serie A and Ligue 1.

Snapchat and WBD’s partnership comes shortly after research from Snapchat revealed 65% of 18-24 year olds’ interest in sports has increased, and almost half (47%) believe the world of traditional sports fandom is inaccessible to them.

Luke Whalley, senior director, international digital ad sales at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our all-platform approach to distributing world-class coverage of the biggest events in the sporting calendar and telling the stories of the athletes competing is how we engage the widest possible international audience.

“We can’t wait to kickstart our partnership with Snapchat to complement the storytelling on our own platforms, helping to connect millions of new fans with inspiring athletes, unmissable sporting moments and exclusive behind-the-scenes content that we know audiences new and old will love.”

Kahlen Macaulay, senior manager, sports partnerships at Snapchat, adds: “With so many exciting sporting events taking place in the next two years, sport continues to drive the cultural narrative and connect people. The power of Warner Bros. Discovery’s sports brands and their storytelling capabilities are second to none, which is why we’re so excited to be able to bring this to European Snapchatters every single week through 2026.

“We know the appetite our community has for great sports content and the desire to follow, engage and be part of the moment. Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery serves that demand, starting with Eurosport’s coverage of the biggest global sporting event, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Snapchat.”