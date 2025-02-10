The broadcaster will air live coverage of every major winter sports World Championship event on Max, discovery+ and Eurosport

With one year to go until the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe has revealed its calendar of live coverage of winter sports World Championships events for this year.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Austria, which began last week (4 February) kicked off WBD’s coverage, with 31 hours of live coverage on WBD’s platforms across Europe.

WBD’s presentation team includes seven Olympic and 13 World Championship medalists. It includes: • Viktoria Rebensburg (Eurosport Germany and International) – German alpine skier and giant slalom Olympic champion • Tina Maze (Eurosport Italy and International) – Slovenian four-time World and double Olympic alpine skiing champion • Gauthier de Tessières (Eurosport France and International) – French alpine skiing expert and World Championship medallist • Francesca Marsaglia (Eurosport Italy and International) – Italian alpine skier and two-time Winter Olympian • Johan Clarey (Eurosport France and International) - French alpine skier and Olympic medallist

From tomorrow (11 February), attention turns to Lenzerheide, Switzerland for the IBU Biathlon World Championships.

WBD will air 14 hours of live coverage, with expert analysis from Italy’s four-time World Champion and three-time Olympic medallist, Dorothea Wierer (Eurosport Italy and International), who will also be competing in the Championship.

Eurosport will cap off its February World Championship coverage with the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway.

The broadcaster will bring 48 hours of Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, and Nordic Combined Skiing to screens starting on 26 February.

German Olympic and four-time World Ski Jumping champion Martin Schmitt (Eurosport Germany and International) will provide a close-up look at the ski jumping competition.

Eurosport will also broadcast the Figure Skating, Snowboard and Freestyle Skiing, Curling, and Ski Mountaineering World Championships in March. Additionally, coverage of winter World Cup and other events will continue across 12 sports.

The coverage of winter sports on Eurosport includes a look at the emerging stars and rivalries set to define Milano Cortina 2026 where WBD’s streaming services, Max and discovery+, will present the Games live alongside television coverage on Eurosport.

WBD’s coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 saw record-breaking viewership as 156 million people watched on WBD’s channels and platforms, and fans consumed more than one billion streaming minutes. This was 19 times greater than during Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

Scott Young, group SVP production, content and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are thrilled to showcase the defining events of this year’s winter sports season where new champions will emerge on the road to Milano Cortina 2026. Our wall-to-wall winter sports coverage will take viewers on another unforgettable journey, ensuring the epic stories from every major competition is told through the voices of our experts and the athletes competing.

“With just one year to go, our commitment to uncovering the stories that will shape the next Winter Olympics is unwavering. We’ve brought together some of the greatest names in winter sports to deliver world-class analysis, insight, and entertainment, ensuring our audiences are immersed in every key moment ahead of the Games.

“And after the incredible success of Paris 2024, these Games represent another opportunity to supercharge the growth of Max as WBD will once again deliver an unbeatable viewing experience combined with local content and storytelling.”