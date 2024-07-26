The studio has backdrops of iconic Paris locations including the Arc de Triomphe, Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais

Full screen in popup Previous

Next 1/10 show caption

Photo credits: Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe has unveiled the first images of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) House, where its live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be delivered.

The studio makes the most of Paris backdrops including the Arc de Triomphe, Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais, and houses dedication productions from 11 countries (UK, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Finland, Norway, Spain, France, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands).

190 crew will be in action at WBD House on a daily basis helping deliver content.

There are four studios and three stand-up positions with 23 cameras in total at WBD House, which is based at the top of the Hotel Raphael.

One of the stand-up positions will be utilised by WBD’s global news network CNN.

Scott Young, Group SVP content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are delighted to now reveal our purpose-built studio complex. This is the culmination of a vision that started three years ago and is without doubt the most audacious production concept that we have ever undertaken.

“It is a technical masterpiece that leans into the complexity of delivering the Olympic Games in multiple markets in multiple languages. Our on air teams now have an extraordinary presentation base to host our coverage of Paris 2024, sitting above the rooftops of this famous and glamourous city.”

Eurosport’s coverage will be aired on Max, discovery+ and linear television.