Anna Reynolds, consultant at Yonder Consulting, gives her case for playing women’s football during the 3pm blackout

While the men’s 2024 Euro final reached record levels of viewership in England this year, over in the women’s game, the confusion surrounding the scheduling of matches continues to be one of the factors limiting its growth.

A recent study by the Football ­Supporters’ Association (FSA) found that over 90% of fans believed English football leagues and broadcasters should come together to create a fixed slot to show women’s football games. Almost 80% also thought that broadcasters have too much control in determining kick-off times.

Currently, the scheduling of women’s football matches seems random and is hard for fans to follow. Establishing a dedicated broadcast slot for women’s football would help to alleviate much of this uncertainty.

One idea floated as part of the FSA survey was to allow for women’s games to be shown during the current 3pm blackout (the time between 2:45pm to 5:15pm, when men’s matches cannot be broadcast on live TV), a proposal that the Football Association seriously considered last year.

While this may cause some rumblings among fans in the men’s game, there’s no denying that having a regular and dedicated slot at a time when there’s no competition from other broadcasted games would help grow audiences for women’s football.

A free shot at securing more fans

Blowing the final whistle on the blackout wouldn’t just increase viewership, it could also help build a diverse fan base.

Consistent kick-off times would make watching women’s football matches a lot easier for fans, including families and younger generations who have busy schedules and are less keen on late games on a school night. Fans of the men’s game might also be tempted to tune in at 3pm to satisfy their football craving, thereby boosting women’s football audience numbers.

Advocates for the 3pm blackout would argue that abolishing it would lead to a huge fall in attendance at live matches, especially at the lower league level. In reality, finding an optimal and consistent time to show matches will drive interest and boost demand to watch matches in person, ultimately benefitting match-day attendance figures.

Broadcasters need to be team players

Yes, broadcasters have a crucial role to play in growing women’s football, and allocating a dedicated time slot for women’s matches would be a significant step forward. But the responsibility doesn’t fall solely on their shoulders.

When you flick through the many sports documentaries populating streaming platforms - such as Drive to Survive and All or Nothing - there is a noticeable absence of women’s sports content. Streaming services should tell women’s stories as well as men’s.

Athletes themselves are currently one of the most influential factors in marketing their sports to the world - just look at how Caitlyn Clark has put a spotlight on the WNBA. Footballers playing in the WSL could similarly do more to grow their personal following, which would, in turn, increase interest in women’s football more broadly.

Broadcasters should collaborate with these different industries to create a joined-up and aligned approach to get more eyeballs on the women’s game. This would open up more opportunities for brands and advertisers to invest in the game.

In for the long game

Yonder’s research around the most recent FIFA Women’s World Cup revealed that interest in women’s football rose significantly during and immediately after the tournament. Interestingly, this spike wasn’t exclusive to women’s football, as interest also rose in men’s football as well as men’s and women’s tennis.

However, this interest tailed off significantly in the months following the event. While some drop-off is natural after major sports events, the research highlighted the need for brands and broadcasters to find ways to engage with audiences in the long-term. A weekly league competition with a dedicated time slot would go a long way in not only attracting new audiences but retaining them too.

The meteoric rise in interest in women’s football over the past few years has been celebrated far and wide, and rightfully so. However, this shouldn’t be the end of the story, as there’s still a lot of untapped potential.

In the FSA survey, less than a third of people (32%) surveyed believed there was sufficient coverage of women’s football in mainstream media. The demand is there, all we need to do is satisfy it.

Anna Reynolds is a consultant at Yonder Consulting