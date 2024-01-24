All matches will be broadcast live for the first time in the competition’s history

Womens FA Cup image

All Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round fixtures are to be broadcast live across the BBC, FA Player and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup social channels.

It’s the first time in the competition’s history that all matches have been available to fans to watch live.

There are eight ties in the 2023/24 Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round. The broadcaster for each is listed below.

SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2024

Leicester City v Birmingham City at 12:00 on FA Player

Tottenham Hotspur v Charlton Athletic at 17:15 on FA Player and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Twitter/X, Facebook and TikTok

SUNDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2024

Arsenal v Manchester City at 12:30 on BBC Two

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion at 13:00 on FA Player

Chelsea v Crystal Palace at 14:00 on FA Player and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Twitter/X, Facebook and TikTok

London City Lionesses v Liverpool at 14:00 on FA Player

Southampton v Manchester United at 14:00 on FA Player

Nottingham Forest v Everton at 16:00 on FA Player