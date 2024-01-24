All matches will be broadcast live for the first time in the competition’s history
All Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round fixtures are to be broadcast live across the BBC, FA Player and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup social channels.
It’s the first time in the competition’s history that all matches have been available to fans to watch live.
There are eight ties in the 2023/24 Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round. The broadcaster for each is listed below.
SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2024
Leicester City v Birmingham City at 12:00 on FA Player
Tottenham Hotspur v Charlton Athletic at 17:15 on FA Player and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Twitter/X, Facebook and TikTok
SUNDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2024
Arsenal v Manchester City at 12:30 on BBC Two
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion at 13:00 on FA Player
Chelsea v Crystal Palace at 14:00 on FA Player and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Twitter/X, Facebook and TikTok
London City Lionesses v Liverpool at 14:00 on FA Player
Southampton v Manchester United at 14:00 on FA Player
Nottingham Forest v Everton at 16:00 on FA Player
