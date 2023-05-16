The match had 77,390 fans in attendance at Wembley, which broke the record for the highest attendance at a domestic women’s club fixture

Chelsea’s victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup Final at Wembley was watched by a peak TV audience of 1.4 million on BBC1.

The game was also streamed more than 300,000 times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online

In addition to those watching at home, the 77,390 fans in attendance at Wembley broke the record for the highest attendance at a domestic women’s club fixture.

The record audience for a women’s club match on British television remains Manchester City’s 2019 FA Cup Final win against West Ham, which was watched by 2.2 million on BBC1.