World Rugby has launched its first official Rugby World Cup podcast.

Hosted by Gethin Jones, the Official Rugby World Cup 2023 Podcast presented by Asahi Super Dry will feature talent from across the world of rugby and aim to give a behind-the-scenes look at the tournament. The first episode was shot in Paris during the 100 days to go celebrations, and included Rugby World Cup winners Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira and George Gregan as well as former England and British and Irish Lions international Ugo Monye.

World Rugby Studios is producing the show, and will also produce a range of other content for the tournament, which takes place in France later this year. The first episode is an hour long, and features stories from preparing for the tournament in the past, previewing the upcoming World Cup, and adapting to the French lifestyle.

World Rugby chief marketing and content officer James Rothwell said: “We are delighted to launch the first-ever Rugby World Cup Podcast, a landmark moment for World Rugby Studios. The Official Rugby World Cup 2023 Podcast presented by Asahi Super Dry will provide fans with unique content, incredible stories and great insights from legends inside and outside the rugby world, creating an exclusive way to connect and celebrate France 2023. It would not have been possible without our worldwide partner, Asahi Super Dry, who support our ambition to grow the game through creative and engaging content.”

Asahi Super Dry’s global brands director, Eleonore Droulers, added: “As the official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023, we are delighted to partner with World Rugby on the launch of their first ever official Rugby World Cup podcast. At France 2023, Asahi Super Dry will be elevating the fan experience and taking fans Beyond Expected with opportunities to win tickets, match day experiences and other exclusive prizes. We are excited about the exclusive behind the scenes access the podcast will deliver for rugby fans across the world throughout the tournament.”