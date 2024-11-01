Channel 4

C4 examines killing of Jean Charles de Menezes

By 2024-11-01T21:00:00

74606_S1_Shoot to Kill_ Terror on the Tube

Two-parter from Curious includes first interview with police officer who pulled trigger

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 