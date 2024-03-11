Channel 4

C4 preps slate of major films on Israel-Gaza conflict

By 2024-03-11T12:57:00

2023 Hamas attack on Israel

Source: Wikimedia: Spokesperson unit of ZAKA / CC BY-SA 4.0

Docs ordered from Amos Films, Basement Films and Marcel Mettelsiefen’s Duskwater

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 