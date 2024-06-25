Ex-culture sec who tried to privatise broadcaster is surprise booking for results show

Channel 4 has added controversial former culture secretary Nadine Dorries to the guest line-up for its general election results coverage, Broadcast can reveal.

The surprise move will see the broadcaster open its doors to the Conservative politician who attempted to push through the heavily criticised plans to privatise the PSB.

Dorries will join an array of frontline politicians and commentators on the show which will be fronted by Emily Maitlis, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and The Rest Is Politics hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart.

Louisa Compton, head of news, current affairs, specialist factual and sport, said: “Nobody can deny that Nadine Dorries, as with all our other politicians appearing on the night, is a household name who will have a unique take on events as they unfold – and I’m sure our audience will be interested in what she has to say.”

Channel 4 disputes

During her spell as culture secretary during Boris Johnson’s premiership, Dorries led on proposals to sell off C4 after 40 years in public ownership. Defending the government’s plans to the culture select committee in 2022, she rejected claims she was seeking vengeance against the broadcaster but said she would not “justify a news organisation whose anchor went out to shout obscenities at Tories” – referring to claims about former anchor Jon Snow.

When the privatisation plans were ditched in early 2023, C4 chief executive Alex Mahon praised the government for reaching a “sensible decision”.

During her time as culture secretary, Dorries also sparked a row when she told parliament C4 had faked reality TV programme Tower Block of Commons by employing actors who pretended to be struggling families. The culture select committee subsequently concluded Dorries’ claims of fakery were not “credible” and suggested she “appears to have taken an opportunity, under the protection of privilege, to traduce the reputation of Channel 4”.

Election night line-up

In April, C4 was the first broadcaster to unveil details of its election night coverage, with ITN Productions making the show.

Britain Decides with The Rest Is Politics and Gogglebox will begin at 9.45pm on 4 July and follow the results of the ballot until 9am the following morning.

Guru-Murthy and Maitlis will front the show, with Campbell and Stewart on air throughout the night as well as Hannah Fry, who will crunch the data on the big screen and exclusively commissioned inserts from Gogglebox favourites.

High-profile politicians joining Dorries for the coverage include former Conservative chancellors Kwasi Kwarteng and Nadim Zahawi, Labour’s former deputy leader Harriet Harman, ex-Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, the SNP’s Mhairi Black and Reform Party campaigner and former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe.