Channel 4

Channel 4 and Yeti check out car boot sales

By 2023-09-26T14:27:00

230527_C4_CAR_BOOT_KINGS_001

Car Boot Kings hails from producer Cam Bang Peter Tat and is part of First Cut scheme

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 