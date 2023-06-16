Channel 4

Channel 4 orders doc about Sheffield cult

By 2023-06-16T13:40:00

thenineoclockservice0-30screenshot-20210716153607487_edited

Source: BBC Everyman

Sandpaper Films to investigate 1990s religious cult the Nine O’Clock Service

