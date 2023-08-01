Channel 4

Channel 4 revisits Woodcut royalty series

By 2023-08-01T10:10:00

Woodcut Media - A Royal Guide To... Season 2 - image courtesy of ZSL.

Broadcaster picks up second series and two special episodes of A Royal Guide to…

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 