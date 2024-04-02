Channel 4

Ian Katz unpacks C4’s crime strategy

By 2024-04-02T12:58:00

72dpi_70791_S1_Ep1_To Catch a Copper

Content chief points to streaming success of To Catch a Copper, The Jury Murder Trial and The Push

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 