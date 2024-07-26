Channel 4

Jo Street: Daytime is key part of C4’s streaming strategy

By 2024-07-26T09:45:00

USE Jo Street Channel 4 CO8A8091

Head of lifestyle discusses genre rebrand and adapting content for VoD

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 