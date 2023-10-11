Channel 4

Lightbox charts Marilyn Manson’s rise and fall for C4

By 2023-10-11T07:00:00

Marilyn Manson Behind the Mask image

Three-part doc on metal musician produced in association with Rolling Stone Films

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 