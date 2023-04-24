Channel 4

Production sector suggestions emerge in crucial C4 quota debate

By 2023-04-24T13:06:00

74256_1_S5_Ep1_Celebrity Hunted S5 Ep1-3

Consensus around a recommended in-house quota of 10%-15%

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 