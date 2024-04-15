Channel 4

Trail: Danny Dyer: How To Be A Man, Channel 4

2024-04-15T09:17:00

74529_1_Ep1_- embargoed 0001 Tuesday 9th April - Danny Dyer How To Be a Man

Danny Dyer delves into the concept of toxic masculinity. Produced by Whitworth Media

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 