Channel 4

Wonderhood follows poisoner chef case for C4

By 2024-10-28T00:01:00

Kenneth Law

Two-parter follows The Times’ investigation into Canadian accused of sending poison parcels

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 