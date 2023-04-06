Channel 5

Challenge Anneka to resume in May

By 2023-04-06T13:57:00

Challenge Anneka First Look_A7S8161RW copy

Twofour/Kremplewood reboot set to resume after Channel 5 pulled series from Saturday night schedule

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 