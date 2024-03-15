Trail: Coma, Channel 5

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2024-03-15T09:18:00
A family man’s life spins out of control after a split-second decision puts his teenage tormentor into a coma. Produced by Roughcut and CBS Studios
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now