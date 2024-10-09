Channel Overview

Phillip Schofield is joined on desert island by 1.5m

2024-10-09T11:37:00

Cast Away Phillip Schofield 2

Opening episode of Channel 5’s Phillip Schofield Cast Away - almost 1m more than the previous series with Ruby Wax

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 